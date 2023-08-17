TD Cowen Cuts Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $22.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Gogo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

GOGO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Gogo by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

