TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 20,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 1,002,719 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 526,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,579,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 823,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,758. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

