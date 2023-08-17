Telcoin (TEL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $63.90 million and $785,073.92 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

