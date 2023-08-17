Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $495.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $423.00.

TDY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $500.40.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $402.32. 43,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,285. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.49 and a 200 day moving average of $414.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

