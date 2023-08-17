Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.96.

EL stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $161.42 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

