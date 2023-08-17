Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of PTON opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

