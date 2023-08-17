Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $385.81 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $385.81 million and $31.13 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008984 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002614 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002541 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001153 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,532,758,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,911,009,601 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
