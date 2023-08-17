TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $117.99 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00040178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,273,237 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,825,078 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

