Tether (USDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.95 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $82.92 billion and $30.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,684,257,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,017,245,694 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

