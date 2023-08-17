Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Kraig Yarbrough Sells 2,000 Shares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $24,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kraig Yarbrough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,302 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $16,275.00.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 9,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

