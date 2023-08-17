Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Textainer Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after buying an additional 451,012 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,624,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth $5,896,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $5,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

