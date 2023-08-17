Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS TUFBY opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Thai Union Group Public has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
About Thai Union Group Public
