Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Thai Union Group Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS TUFBY opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Thai Union Group Public has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Get Thai Union Group Public alerts:

About Thai Union Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.