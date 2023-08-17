The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.62. The stock had a trading volume of 337,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

