The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Separately, HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

