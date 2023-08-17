The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 688.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 27.2% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,811,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064,644. The stock has a market cap of $263.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

