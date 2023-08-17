The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $102.26.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,517. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

