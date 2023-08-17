The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target to $1.25

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE HYLN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.20. 658,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,213. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyliion by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

