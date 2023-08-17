The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 183,816 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 130,978 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after buying an additional 116,189 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GRC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,793. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $33.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $171.02 million for the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

