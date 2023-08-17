The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.04

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.04 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 43.92 ($0.56). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 43.45 ($0.55), with a volume of 708,232 shares traded.

The Restaurant Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.42 million, a PE ratio of -478.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

