The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lifted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 862,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,664. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.