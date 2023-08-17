The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $221,146.26 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 4,116,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,366. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

