The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.78, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
