Threshold Price Down 19.7% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $189.15 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,718.29 or 1.00043720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02056287 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,764,741.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

