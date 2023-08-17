Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock traded down C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$13.26. The company has a market cap of C$284.01 million and a P/E ratio of -21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.21.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

