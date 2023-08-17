Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Get Our Latest Report on Tidewater Renewables
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
About Tidewater Renewables
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
Read More
