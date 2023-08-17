Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after buying an additional 1,022,584 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

