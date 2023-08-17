Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $165.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

