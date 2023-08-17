Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

