Tillman Hartley LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,387,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 56,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

