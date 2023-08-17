Tillman Hartley LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 342.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 4,777,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,764. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

