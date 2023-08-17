Tillman Hartley LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 922,892 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

