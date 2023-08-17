Tillman Hartley LLC Sells 3,251 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,846. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $101.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

