Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 3.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 9,021,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,326,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Tilray Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Tilray by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tilray by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

