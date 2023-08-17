TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $494.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

