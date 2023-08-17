TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 234,233 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,233 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Afya worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Afya stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.56 million. Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. Research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

