Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.49

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.