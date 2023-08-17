Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tiptree Stock Up 2.7 %

TIPT opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 70.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Featured Stories

