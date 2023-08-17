TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $94.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after acquiring an additional 495,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

