TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.53 billion-$12.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.95 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

