Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 94 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,113,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.66. 387,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,026. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

