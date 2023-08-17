Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,810 shares of company stock worth $11,879,960. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,166,007. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

