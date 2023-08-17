Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Crane worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Crane by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Crane by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Crane by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Crane Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $87.45. 5,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,684. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.