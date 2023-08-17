Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.83. 124,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

