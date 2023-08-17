Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 483.0% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.90. 2,044,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,112,123. The company has a market cap of $435.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

