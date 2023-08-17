Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,813,764. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.