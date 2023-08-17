Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,522 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of Apogee Enterprises worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $3,909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 13,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.