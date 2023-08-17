Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,542 over the last 90 days. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

