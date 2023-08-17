Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 2.6% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

TSCO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.13. The stock had a trading volume of 593,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

