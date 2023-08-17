Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Dominic Blosil Sells 2,807 Shares

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $15,101.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,851.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,879 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $15,114.75.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,610 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $15,111.90.

On Monday, August 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $15,104.10.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,985.30.

Traeger Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of COOK opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Traeger by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Traeger by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

