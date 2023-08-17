TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $854.10. 7,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $870.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.