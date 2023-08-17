TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $854.10. 7,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $870.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
