TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $910.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $910.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDG traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $851.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $870.05 and a 200 day moving average of $794.36. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

